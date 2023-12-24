Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $267.96 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.85 or 0.00031744 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $267.96 million and $6.07 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.64127099 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,456,150.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

