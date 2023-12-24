Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 262,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

