ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

