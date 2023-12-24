Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

