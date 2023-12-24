City State Bank Sells 85 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

City State Bank lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

LHX opened at $208.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

