ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.