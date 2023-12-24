ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
