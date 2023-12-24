Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

