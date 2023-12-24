Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 170 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

