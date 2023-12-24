Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.