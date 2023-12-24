Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

