Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 307 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.