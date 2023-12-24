Conflux Market Cap Reaches $700.74 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $700.74 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,678,003 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,526,077.181598 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18876849 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $41,526,675.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

