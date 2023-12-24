Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
