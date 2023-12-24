Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.