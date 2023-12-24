CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.