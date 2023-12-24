Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.43. 37,265,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

