Corundum Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 266,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,725. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.