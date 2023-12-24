Corundum Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IJK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 266,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,725. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
