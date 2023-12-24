Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $140.20. 3,223,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

