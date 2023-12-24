Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $626.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

