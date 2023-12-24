Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases 820 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

