Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 353 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 4.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.