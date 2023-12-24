Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $112.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 666,242 shares of company stock worth $73,097,800 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.66, a PEG ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

