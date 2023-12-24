DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $98,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $624.07. The stock had a trading volume of 820,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.39. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $627.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

