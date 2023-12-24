DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $119,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.45. 2,313,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,263. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

