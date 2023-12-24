DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $121,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

