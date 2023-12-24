DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $139,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.27. 1,347,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

