DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,296 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $112,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,597. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 101.65%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

