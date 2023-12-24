DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 106,661 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,661 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.38% of DraftKings worth $96,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,395,986. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

