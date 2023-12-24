DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $261.47

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $238.80 million and approximately $261.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00166345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

