DeXe Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. DeXe has a market cap of $134.01 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.69830711 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $15,834,168.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

