dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.90 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $13,114.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00166345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,473,925 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97836944 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $37,178.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

