DigiByte Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.96 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $166.92 million and $6.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00531188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00398830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00113379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,717,844,364 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

