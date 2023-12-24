Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

DFAI stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

