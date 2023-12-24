DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

