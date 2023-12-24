Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $146.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

