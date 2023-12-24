Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,386. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

