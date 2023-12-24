Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 554,078 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,078 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.99% of RXO worth $45,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $23.89 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2,389.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. RXO’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

