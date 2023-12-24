Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 621,937 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,937 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

