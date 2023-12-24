Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $96,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 90.7% in the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

