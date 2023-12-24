Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $24.01 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

