Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $44.60 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,295 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Elanco Animal Health worth $44,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

