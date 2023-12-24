Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $68.02 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $68,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

