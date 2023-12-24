Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

