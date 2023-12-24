Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

