Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VMC opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.04. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.