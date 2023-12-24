Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.86. 1,927,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

