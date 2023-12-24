Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DYN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,864 shares of company stock worth $164,887. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

