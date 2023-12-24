eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $652.23 million and $10.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,677.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00531320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00113540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,587,942,173,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

