Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$0.35 target price on the stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DB
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.