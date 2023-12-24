Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and $791,266.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,743,858 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

