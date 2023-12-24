Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $773,988.57

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $66.05 million and $773,988.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,756,161 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

